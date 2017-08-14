Crop Conditions Way Up!

You have to think it’s all the rain we’ve been getting!

The Crop Progress report released by USDA shows substantial improvement in the condition ratings for our region’s dominant crops: corn, sorghum and cotton.

For corn, the report shows 80 percent of the crop statewide is now in the good to excellent range. That’s 11 percentage points better than last week. Keep in mind that, generally speaking, week to week changes in the ratings are usually only about a couple percentage points either way. So, 11 points is quite a jump.

Sorghum in Texas is also on the rise with 78 percent good to excellent, a 9-point increase from last week.

Texas cotton also is also faring better, as 51 percent is now good to excellent, six points better than the previous report.

To see the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog3317.pdf