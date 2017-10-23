Texas Avoiding Harvest Woes

Harvest for corn remains well behind the normal pace for the nation as a whole, but Texas is actually running right on time.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report shows just 38 percent of the corn in the 18 leading corn-producing states has been brought in from the field, well below the five-year average, which suggests 59 percent would be more typical for this date on the calendar. However, for Texas, we see 83 percent of our state’s corn has harvested, precisely in line with the five-year average.

To see the complete report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-10-23-2017.pdf

The monthly Cold Storage report was also released today, and it appears to offer positives for local producers as inventories for beef and pork are down from year-ago levels. But, it was mixed news for dairy, as butter totals are down but cheese stored in refrigerated warehouses is up.

The Cold Storage report is available here:

https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/cost1017.pdf