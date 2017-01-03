Texans To Start Osweiler At Quarterback

The Houston Texans are turning back to Brock Osweiler at quarterback. Head coach Bill O’Brien announced that Osweiler will start for the Texans in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Osweiler replaced Tom Savage in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee after he left with a concussion. Savage remains in the concussion protocol. He had started the final two games of the regular season for Houston after replacing a struggling Osweiler during Week 15. For the season, Osweiler has thrown for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games.