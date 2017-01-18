Texans Promoting Crennel To Assistant HC; Vrabel To DC

The Houston Texans are promoting coaches Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel. Multiple outlets report Crennel will serve as assistant head coach while Vrabel will take over as defensive coordinator. Crennel has spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator in Houston, which had the top-ranked defense this year. His contract was set to expire next week. Vrabel has been the linebackers coach of the Texans the last three years. The 41-year-old is considered one of the top up and coming coaches in the NFL. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots during a 14-year playing career.