Cowboys-Texans Preseason Game Moved To AT&T Stadium In Arlington

(Arlington, TX) — Thursday’s preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys is being moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington due to Tropical Storm Harvey. The contest was originally scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Texans were forced to practice at the Cowboys’ facility in Frisco on Monday after the hurricane hit southeastern Texas over the weekend. Pregame begins at 6pm on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.