Texans and Broncos eyeing Romo

By Tyler Williams
|
Mar 9, 3:12 PM

Tony Romo is now expected to be traded rather than released by the Dallas Cowboys with both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, according to league sources. Details are not clear but the Cowboys now believe they have a trade that will work for Romo and the team, sources said. The Broncos also have been talking to the New York Jets about a trade involving quarterback Trevor Siemian, sources said. If the Jets cannot land Siemian, they have discussed adding Jay Cutler, who was released by the Bears.

