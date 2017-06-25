A local landmark has now been recognized as an official Texas Historical Marker. The Texas Historical Commission has recognized Tex Randall in Canyon as an important and educational part of local history. A subject qualifies for a marker if two basic criteria are met: historical significance and age. Historical significance is established by reviewing its role and importance in local history, and the age requirement depends on the topic.
Tex Randall honored by Historical Commission
By Mike Hill
|
Jun 25, 2017 @ 1:06 PM