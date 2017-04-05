Temporary Parking Area Closure at Lake Meredith for Visitor Safety

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 5, 10:26 AM

Officials at Lake Meredith are temporarily closing the southeast corner of the parking area of the Sanford-Yake boat ramp for visitor safety. Because of erosion from recent rains, the hillside below that section of the lot has begun to slump and soil under the parking area is eroding. Regular vehicle parking spaces near the restrooms are not affected. Due to the cracking asphalt, uneven surfaces, and holes in the pavement, concrete barricades will be placed around the affected area.

Related Content

Into the Future
Two arrested for felony warrants on North Harrison...
Amarillo’s Capital Projects and Development ...
Amarillo City Council Works To Reduce Speed On Son...
Prepare and Become Severe Weather Aware
2 dead after crash in Deaf Smith County
Comments