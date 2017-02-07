Teen Assaults Officer After Attempted Burglary

Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were sent out on a burglary alarm in the 3500 block of Northeast 17th Avenue on Monday evening, resulting in a struggle with the would-be thief. Officers spotted 18-year-old Aung Myo Phan walking out the back door of the house and he bolted when he saw the police. They chased him into the next yard where a fight ensued while Phan resisted arrest. They managed to get handcuffs on the teen but when he kept kicking at them, they used pepper spray to get him under control. Phan was charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Public Servant.