Tech Still Evaluating Vet School

Will the Texas Tech University System build a college of veterinary medicine in Amarillo? The chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, Robert Duncan, says that question has to yet to be answered, and a final determination is as much as eighteen months away.

In a news conference this morning in Amarillo, Duncan told reporters Tech will use the $4.2 million in funding it received from the Texas Legislature as a “planning grant” to help pay for continued exploration of whether a new vet school in Amarillo is a viable proposition. Duncan anticipates this evaluation period to extend until the Legislature is ready to assemble for its next regular session in January 2019.

Duncan did say obtaining additional funding from the Legislature will be necessary in order to go forward with plans for a vet school.