Team USA Takes On Japan In WBC Semifinal Tonight

The United States will play in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tonight. Team USA takes on Japan at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Washington Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark will start for the Americans. They advanced out of the second round by winning two of three games at Petco Park in San Diego. The U.S. beat Venezuela 4-2 last Wednesday, lost 6-5 to Puerto Rico on Friday and then bounced back to double up the Dominican Republic 6-3 on Saturday. Team USA is seeking its first appearance in the championship game. The winner will play Puerto Rico in the final Wednesday night. Puerto Rico outlasted the Netherlands 4-3 in 11 innings to win the first semifinal Monday night.