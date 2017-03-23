Team USA Shuts Out Puerto Rico In WBC Title Game

The United States is celebrating its first-ever World Baseball Classic championship. Team USA shut out Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium. The Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman threw six no-hit innings for the win before giving up a double in the seventh. The Tigers’ Ian Kinsler got the offense started with a two-run homer in third. The Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen had a pair of RBI singles and the Giants’ Brandon Crawford singled in two for the U.S. Seth Lugo of the Mets struck out seven, but allowed four runs in four-plus innings to take the loss for Puerto Rico.