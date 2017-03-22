Team USA Edges Japan To Advance To WBC Title Game

The United States is in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic for the first time. Team USA advanced to the title game with a 2-1 win over Japan in Tuesday’s semifinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Adam Jones’ grounder to third scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning. Andrew McCutchen singled in the other U.S. run in the fourth. Sam Dyson got the win and Luke Gregerson the save. Starter Tanner Roark pitched four innings of two-hit, shutout ball. Team USA will play Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic championship Wednesday night in LA.