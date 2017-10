Texas Corn Producers is putting out the word to researchers: Send us your proposals.

On the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update, I visited with Charles Ring, chairman of TCP’s research committee about the organization’s research priorities. You can hear that interview by using the audio player below. And you can use this link http://texascorn.org/research/request-research-pre-proposals/ to get more information about the process of submitting a proposal.