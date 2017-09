Harvest of corn is getting underway in our area, and, unfortunately, some farmers are faced with a bad situation: the discovery of mycotoxin in their grain. Texas Corn Producers has issued an advisory for producers with steps to take to keep losses to a minimum.

You can read the advisory here:

http://texascorn.org/2017/09/mycotoxin-levels-high-plains-pose-threat-regions-corn-farmers/