Taste of Thai Holds Fundraiser for Balderas Family

Taste of Thai restaurant is holding a fundraiser for the Balderas family on Tuesday afternoon. As some might remember the Balderas family lost four children to an accidental pesticide poisoning in early January in 2017. Now, the community is banding together to help support the family during their time of need and Taste of Thai is no exemption.

Manager for Taste of Thai  Yvette Marruso stated:

The Balderas family will be present at the restraint around 4:00 p.m. Taste of Thai will donate 50% of proceeds and that includes dine-in and carry out. The fundraiser will be from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. at 1900 E 34th Ave, Amarillo, TX.

Related Content

Open Houses Scheduled for Amarillo City Transit
3012 NW 5th fire
Randall County Junior Livestock Show and Sale Set ...
Jared Miller Named New City Manager
West Texas Brings in the New Year With a High Rank...
31 Vehicles Stolen since January 1st, Amarillo Pol...
  • Comments

    Comments