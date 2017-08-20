Take care during Monday’s Solar Eclipse

People who don’t take the proper precautions to protect their eyes while viewing the solar eclipse Monday could be setting themselves up for trouble. We spoke with Dr. Lisa O ‘Brien with Broome Optical.

She also spoke about the safe ways to view the eclipse. That includes not using the camera on your cellphone.

She says that our pupils constrict when we look at the sun, allowing less light to enter the eye as a safety mechanism to prevent too much light exposure. She says staring at the sun for prolonged periods of time can cause a thermal burn or a burn to the retina of the eye. Certain types of burns can even cause irreversible damage. Other tips include don’t try and watch the eclipse while driving, and be careful if you’re in a place where the sky will go completely dark. As for the glasses, if they have the code Iso 12312-2, then they’re good to go.