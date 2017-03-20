Sweet 16 Set For March Madness

The Sweet 16 is set for March Madness. The next round begins on Thursday and rolls into Friday before the Final Four gets decided on Saturday and Sunday in the Elite Eight. March 23rd features third-seeded Oregon battling seventh-seeded Michigan followed by top-seeded Kansas against fourth-seeded Purdue. The winner meets to decide the Midwest Region in Kansas City Saturday. Top-seeded Gonzaga and fourth-seeded West Virginia hit the court at the SAP Center for the West Region. Second-seeded Arizona versus 11th-seeded Xavier is the nightcap in San Jose.

The 24th is headlined by a Kentucky-UCLA rematch from Memphis. The Bruins are the three-seed and the Wildcats are the two. They will advance to play either top-seeded North Carolina or fourth-seeded Butler to cut down the nets for the South Region. Third-seeded Baylor is the top team left in the East Region. The Bears take on seventh-seeded South Carolina at MSG and eighth-seeded Wisconsin battles fourth-seeded Florida afterward. Winners duel in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

WT Lady Buffs

The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Basketball team has seeded 8th in this years Elite Eight for the 3rd time in 4 years. The Lady Buffs go on to battle No. 1 ranked Ashland University Tuesday March 21st in Ohio. If WT wins they will take on the winner between Harding and Queens.