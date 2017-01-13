SWAT standoff ends peacefully

A SWAT standoff in Southwest Amarillo has come to an end.  Just before 11:00 Thursday night, Police were called to a house in the 3500-block of Lynette on a welfare check of a man suffering from a mental health crisis. The 54-year old man was believed to be a danger to himself and others and refused to come out of the house. The SWAT team responded and after several hours of negotiating, chemical irritants were deployed. Around 5:00, officers entered the home and the man was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody.

