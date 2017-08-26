Suspect Wanted In Early Morning Homicide

The Amarillo Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning homicide.

APD Officers were called to the 2300 block of Highway 136 around 2:30 am after shots were reported in the area.

Once on scene officers found 34-year old Kendrick Rashad Mayes in the parking lot with fatal gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 41-year-old Tyzer Torojajomel Daniels, the suspect in the shooting. He is described as a black male six foot six tall weighing 220 pounds.

If you have, any information on this crime contact the APD’S Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468