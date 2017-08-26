Suspect Wanted In Early Morning Homicide
By David Lovejoy
|
Aug 26, 2017 @ 10:23 PM
The Amarillo Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning homicide.

APD Officers were called to the 2300 block of Highway 136 around 2:30 am after shots were reported in the area.

Once on scene officers found 34-year old Kendrick Rashad Mayes in the parking lot with fatal gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 41-year-old Tyzer Torojajomel Daniels, the suspect in the shooting. He is described as a black male six foot six tall weighing 220 pounds.

If you have, any information on this crime contact the APD’S Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468

