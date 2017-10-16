Suspect Wanted For Armed Robbery Attempt

The Amarillo Police Department is on the hunt for a suspect in an armed robbery attempt that took place Sunday afternoon.

APD officers were called out to a personal robbery around 3 pm in the 5600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.

The victim said he was walking from a business to his vehicle when someone approached from behind and demanded his jewelry. The victim turned toward the suspect who was pointing a firearm at him.

Police say a witness drove up on the scene, saw what was happening and proceeded to hit the suspect with the front of their vehicle.

The suspect fired one shot, which hit the driver’s door and then fled the area.

Authorities are looking for a suspect described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s about 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, weighing 120 to 130 pounds. Police say he was wearing a light-colored baseball cap and a gray t-shirt.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038