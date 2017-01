An arrest warrant has been issued in Amarillo’s most recent homicide. Monday morning, officers were sent to a home in the 1600-block of Lasalle where they found the body of 36-year old Jacob Valdez who had been stabbed. 26-year old Jon Delgado-Gordon is now wanted out of Potter County for murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.