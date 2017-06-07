Suspect in robbery at 2601 Paramount in custody

One person has been arrested in connection with the Toot ‘n Totum robbery at 26th and Paramount Sunday evening. 17-year old Aries Allen Bowles was spotted Tuesday evening on South Kentucky and arrested for aggravated robbery. Police learned that the handgun used had been sold and it was stolen from a home in the 2700-block of South Jackson last week. The person who bought the gun turned it over to officers. Bowles was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.