Suspect arrested for arson

The third person wanted in a murder for hire investigation has been arrested. Wednesday afternoon, 35-year old Tyree Sanford was seen coming out of a house in the 4200-block of south Tyler. He was booked into Randall County for arson in a 2014 case where a semi-tractor was burned in rural Randall county. The owner of the semi was the intended victim in the case. Two other people, Billy Glenn Ivy and Kimber Eisenhaur, have already been arrested in the case.