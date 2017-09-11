Surcharge Request Withdrawn By Xcel Energy
By David Lovejoy
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 6:49 PM
Photo Courtesy of News Channel 10

Plans for a temporary fuel cost surcharge have been withdrawn by Xcel Energy.

The surcharge originally planned to begin October 1 and run through September 30, 2018, would have added an extra $1.48 per month to a residential bill of 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy.

Reeves added that the charges make up about one-third of a typical residential customer bill and that Xcel will continue to watch the fuel account and make necessary adjustments if the deficit widens.

Fuel surcharges collect the cost of coal and natural gas used in Xcel Energy plants and costs related to purchasing electric energy from other producers.

Related Content

9/11 Memorial
City Holds Open House To Address Needs Of Older Ad...
UPDATE: One Man Killed After Train and Semi-Truck ...
White House Announces End Of D.A.C.A.
Clovis Shooting Suspect Identity Released
Congressman Mac Thornberry Talks North Korea And M...
Comments