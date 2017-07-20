Super Hero 5 K Run To Benefit Amarillo Housing First

Amarillo Housing First has put in a super heroes effort in working on Amarillo’s homeless problem.

Saturday morning the public has a chance to be faster than a speeding bullet in support of this organization. A superhero 5 K run and car show will raise funds to continue their work.

Chris Seright with Amarillo Housing First.

The event starts with a Zumba warm up at 7:30 am July 22 at 1201 South Polk, with the 5 K run starting at 8. A car show, music, a bounce house for the kids, the Caprock High School Dance Team and food trucks round out the morning. You can even come dressed as your favorite Super Hero. To register for the 5 K contact Cindy Diaz at 806-626 1070