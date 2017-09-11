Sunray City Manager Indicted for Theft.
By Tyler Williams

Sep 11, 2017 @ 4:28 PM
Photo Courtesy of Carson County Sheriff's Office

The Sunray City Manager has been indicted by a Carson County grand jury for theft by a public servant. City Manager Rob Roach is being accused of stealing between $100,000 and $200,000 from the City of Panhandle. Roach had been the City Manager of Panhandle for 8 years before taking the job of Sunray City Manager last February. The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation due to Roach being a city employee. He has been released on a personal pledge to return.

