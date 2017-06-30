Struggling With Low Prices

As we wrap up the first half of the year, so far 2017 has delivered slumping prices for the oil business. We began the year with crude oil running around $53 to $54 a barrel on the CME, but lately prices have been down around the $45 to $46 range. One effect of the price drop is to restrain drilling activity in the KGNC listening area. According to PPROA – the Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association – at the present time, there are just 11 active rigs in the Texas Panhandle, down by 10 from two months ago and way below the 63 rigs that were active three years ago when prices were just under $100 a barrel. In terms of the current price situation, PPROA President Judy Stark says there is simply an overabundance of oil on the market – despite the fact that the OPEC production limit agreement is holding.

Judy says for local producers to see modest returns from production, prices will need to climb back to around $60 a barrel.