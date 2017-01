Amarillo Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire at 2924 N. Hill, Thursday, Jan. 12. AFD arrived on the scene at 3:51 p.m. where they found a fire on a wall behind a central heating unit in the garage where it later extended to the attic. The fire was extinguished at 4:01 p.m. and crews on the scene determined that the plenum of the heating unit had been in direct contact with the wall in the garage. The homeowners were unharmed and the damages of the fire estimated to $5,000.