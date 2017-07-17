Strategizing For Rangeland Recovery

By all accounts, Texas Panhandle rangeland destroyed by wildfires back in March has done a great job of bouncing back. But, how quickly can that rangeland be put back into service grazing cattle? That’s one of the topics that will be covered when Texas A&M AgriLife hosts a daylong Rangeland Recovery Meeting and Field Discussion on Aug. 3. The slate of sessions will be conducted in a traveling format, beginning with a 7 a.m. breakfast in Pampa. For more information, including the full schedule, go here:

https://today.agrilife.org/2017/07/14/wildfire-recovery-meetings-set-aug-3-northeastern-texas-panhandle/