Storms, Yes. Rain, Not So Much.

Even though a lot of us in Amarillo got woke up by a pretty good storm last night, National Weather Service numbers show our immediate area has been pretty dry lately. Between June 1st and this morning, Amarillo has officially received just 1.81 inches of total precipitation, which is 1.71 inches below normal for that time frame. The situation looks even worse if you drag the timeline back to May 1st. Since that time Amarillo is running 2.85 inches below normal. We’ve had some storms around the area the past couple weeks or so – but in a lot of cases they’ve brought more hail than rain – and missed many farms and ranches completely