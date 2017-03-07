Storage building and fence burn; no injuries

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 7, 3:40 PM

No injuries were reported after a fire in central Amarillo. Just before 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, fire crews were called to a home in the 1600-block of Bowie. They found a storage building in the back yard that was fully engulfed and caught the neighbor’s fence on fire. The blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes and damages are estimated at $3000. The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire started on an old mattress in the alley that was leaning up against the fence but the cause is undetermined.

