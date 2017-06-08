Stolen items recovered

Several stolen items were recovered Tuesday in Northeast Amarillo. An APD officer saw a white trailer in the 1000-block of Woodland and after running the plates, discovered it was stolen. After getting a search warrant, police found four trailers, three welders, and two ATV’s on the property that were stolen. The total value of the items is approximately $23,000. The majority of the stolen items after being recovered were released to their owners. The items were reported stolen through the APD, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and Randall County Sheriff’s Office.