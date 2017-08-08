Star Party at Lake Meredith
By Tyler Williams
|
Aug 8, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

The Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is hosting a Star Party Saturday, August 12th at 9:30. Visitors will have a chance to experience different events and tours of the lake during the day and at night see the stars in the best viewing area around. During the day you will have the chance to kayak around spring canyon, take a guided tour of the Alibates Flint Quarries, learn about how ancient tools and weapons were made and at 9:45 that evening multiple telescopes will be set up along with binoculars to observe the cosmos. This event is free to the public and for more information, you can contact Lake Meredith Headquarters at 857-3151.

Related Content

Beto O’Rourke Holds Town Hall For The People
Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell Announces His Leave
Ama-Con 2017; Fun For The Whole Family
Polk Street Cruise Brings Back Memories Of Amarill...
Number Of Homeless Children On The Rise In Amarill...
HIV Testing Grant Approval
Comments