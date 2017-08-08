Star Party at Lake Meredith

The Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is hosting a Star Party Saturday, August 12th at 9:30. Visitors will have a chance to experience different events and tours of the lake during the day and at night see the stars in the best viewing area around. During the day you will have the chance to kayak around spring canyon, take a guided tour of the Alibates Flint Quarries, learn about how ancient tools and weapons were made and at 9:45 that evening multiple telescopes will be set up along with binoculars to observe the cosmos. This event is free to the public and for more information, you can contact Lake Meredith Headquarters at 857-3151.