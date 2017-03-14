Spurs Tied With Warriors For Best Record In The West

The Warriors have company at the top of the Western Conference. The 52-and-14 Spurs are all knotted up with Golden State after beating the Hawks at home on Monday night. San Antonio made up ground by winning nine of its last 10, while the Warriors are 5-and-5 and struggling without Kevin Durant. Golden State has lost three straight, including a 107-85 loss to the Spurs over the weekend that featured numerous key players out for rest. They have one more meeting this season on March 29th at the AT&T Center.