Spurs’ Aldridge To Return Tonight

The San Antonio Spurs are getting a big boost to their lineup. All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play in tonight’s home game against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. Aldridge has missed the last two games due to a minor heart arrhythmia he sustained when he was struck in the head by an elbow from Thunder guard Victor Oladipo during last Thursday’s game. The 31-year-old is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 58 games this season, his second in San Antonio after spending his first nine years in Portland.