Spurs’ Aldridge To Return Tonight

By Tyler Williams
|
Mar 15, 12:52 PM

The San Antonio Spurs are getting a big boost to their lineup.  All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play in tonight’s home game against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers.  Aldridge has missed the last two games due to a minor heart arrhythmia he sustained when he was struck in the head by an elbow from Thunder guard Victor Oladipo during last Thursday’s game. The 31-year-old is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 58 games this season, his second in San Antonio after spending his first nine years in Portland.

Related Content

03/15 Sports with Tyler Williams
Spurs Tied With Warriors For Best Record In The We...
03/14 Sports with Tyler Williams
03/13 Sports with Tyler Williams
Selection Sunday 2017
Spurs’ Aldridge out indefinitely
Comments