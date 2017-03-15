The San Antonio Spurs are getting a big boost to their lineup. All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play in tonight’s home game against his former team, the Portland Trail Blazers. Aldridge has missed the last two games due to a minor heart arrhythmia he sustained when he was struck in the head by an elbow from Thunder guard Victor Oladipo during last Thursday’s game. The 31-year-old is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 58 games this season, his second in San Antonio after spending his first nine years in Portland.
Spurs’ Aldridge To Return Tonight
|
Mar 15, 12:52 PM