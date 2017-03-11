Spurs’ Aldridge out indefinitely

Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and out indefinitely because of an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia, the team announced Saturday. Leonard apparently suffered a concussion when he was struck in the head by an elbow from Thunder guard Victor Oladipo during Thursday’s game. The MVP candidate has been leading San Antonio’s charge at overtaking Golden State for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.