Springhill Suites Grand Opening

Amarillo has another hotel opening their doors. Springhill Suites by Marriott held their grand opening Thursday night offering guest the chance to look around and try different foods. Springhill Suites has 102 rooms, 60 of which are kings and 40 double queens. The hotel tried in local aspects such as the naming of their bar Helios, named after the Helium Plant and having art from local artist spread throughout the lobby. The cost for rooms vary from $89 to $209 and that includes breakfast and Wi-Fi. During the evenings opening the hotel also donated funds to The Art Institute of Amarillo.

Corporate Director of Sells and marketing, Kristi Gocke on what makes Springhill stand out.