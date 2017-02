Jordan Spieth carded a two-under 70 in Sunday’s final round to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth finished the tournament 19-under-par following a pair of seven-under 65’s on Friday and Saturday. He held a six-stoke lead heading into Sunday. Kelly Kraft fired a five-under 67 to finish second at 15-under. Dustin Johnson came in third at minus-14. World number-one Jason Day tied for fifth with Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm at 12-under.