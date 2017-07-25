“Spectacular” Cotton Growing Here
By James Hunt
|
Jul 25, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Monday’s Crop Progress report showed a little slump for cotton across the state, with just 45 percent in the good to excellent range, down from 49 percent a week ago. But, in the Texas Panhandle, we might be doing much better than the statewide numbers indicate. Plains Cotton Growers Executive Vice President Steve Verett says, at the organization’s board meeting a few days ago, he heard descriptions of some spectacular crops in our area.

That’s good to hear, and made all the more impressive by the fact that –comparison-wise – this year’s crops would be up against some fantastic local crops last year.

