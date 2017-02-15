Special Crimes Unit seeking assistance in missing person case

The Special Crimes Unit is now investigating in the disappearance of an Amarillo woman. 28-year old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was reported missing on December 6th. Investigators found that she was last seen on either December 1st or 2nd at an unknown storage unit facility. The storage facility is in south or west Amarillo and may be rented in her sister’s name, Britney Moore. The Special Crimes Unit is asking for help in locating the facility. Anyone with information is asked to call Special Crimes at 378-9468, or if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org.