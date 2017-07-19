Special Crimes Unit investigating Wednesday morning homicide

The Special Crimes Unit is investigating Amarillo’s latest homicide. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, police were sent to Amarillo Boulevard West and North Polk on a report that shots were heard and a person was down in a parking lot. They found that the shooting happened in the 800 block of North Tyler and the victim collapsed in a convenience store parking lot at the Boulevard and Polk. The victim, 26-year old Brandon Lamar Washington, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Special Crimes at 378-9468 or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.