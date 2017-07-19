Special Crimes Unit investigating Wednesday morning homicide
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 19, 2017 @ 9:03 AM

The Special Crimes Unit is investigating Amarillo’s latest homicide. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, police were sent to Amarillo Boulevard West and North Polk on a report that shots were heard and a person was down in a parking lot. They found that the shooting happened in the 800 block of North Tyler and the victim collapsed in a convenience store parking lot at the Boulevard and Polk. The victim, 26-year old Brandon Lamar Washington, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Special Crimes at 378-9468 or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Related Content

Patrol officer arrests two in night time auto burg...
Parents Of Drowning Victim File Lawsuit Against Am...
Amarillo Street to be renamed for Fallen Officer
Council Members Approves Grant to Help Homeless
1 Injured in Bushland Wreck
Child hospitalized after hit and run
Comments