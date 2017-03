The Special Crimes Unit is investigating Amarillo’s latest homicide. Around 2:15 Thursday morning, police were called to a home in the 900-block of north Hayden on a shooting. They found 21-year old Gregory Lynn Battee, Jr. with a gunshot wound to his upper body. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Special Crimes at 378-9468 or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.