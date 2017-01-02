Special Crimes Unit Investigating Early Morning Homicide

An Amarillo man is dead following a Monday morning stabbing in the 1600 block of LaSalle. Officers were called out on what was initially described as a stabbing but when they arrived they found a man dead in the home, though he was not a resident of the house. The Special Crimes Unit responded and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time and there have been no arrests. Justice of the Peace Richard Herman has ordered an autopsy. If you have any information about this crime, contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.