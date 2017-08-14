Special Crimes Investigating Child’s Death in June

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old back on June 8th who was found unconscious and not breathing at the 4000 block of South Bowie. The child was under the care of a home health care professional at the time. He was transported to a local hospital but later transported to a Fort Worth hospital but died June 10. After an autopsy was performed the child’s death was ruled a homicide. No Arrest have been made yet and Special Crimes is investigating. If you have any information about the incident call Special Crimes at 378-9468.