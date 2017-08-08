Special Crimes Investigates City’s Latest Homicide
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 8, 2017 @ 9:50 AM

The Special Crimes Unit is investigating an assault now considered a homicide. On Sunday July 30th, officers were sent to a home in the 7800-block of Cervin on a physical fight. They found the resident, 53-year old Joseph Guzman, unconscious inside the garage. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and he died from those injuries Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Special Crimes at 378-9468 or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

