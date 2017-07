On Monday, July 31, the writing of the next Farm Bill will be the topic as the House Ag Committee meets in San Angelo. Steelee Fischbacher of Texas Wheat Producers says it’s important that farmers let their voices being heard by the Committee…

So, if you have something to say about the farm bill, say it in San Angelo. Monday’s hearing begins at 1 p.m. at the C.J. Davidson Conference Center at 1919 Rosemont Drive on the campus of Angelo State University.