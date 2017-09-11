Southbound I-27 to be reduced to one lane.
By Tyler Williams
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 6:10 PM

Southbound I- 27 will be reduced to one lane of traffic from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Traffic will narrow to one lane immediately south of the downtown interchange and continue slightly past the 26th Avenue exit. This is to allow construction of a concrete traffic rail and pavement tie-in. Traffic traveling I-27 northbound will be reduced to two lanes from 26th Avenue to the downtown interchange for striping from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Motorists are urged to slow down through the construction zones and watch for contractor and TxDOT personnel and equipment.

