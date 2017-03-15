Sorghum Farmers Prepare For Battle

The Sorghum Checkoff has posted a series of educational videos to help producers combat the sugarcane aphid. For more information about the project and links to the videos, go here:

http://www.sorghumcheckoff.com/news-and-media/newsroom/2017/03/13/sorghum-checkoff-releases-videos-on-sugarcane-aphid-management/

KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt is also scheduled to visit with Sorghum Checkoff agronomist Brent Bean to talk about strategies to counter the aphid. That interview will air during the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update Thursday morning. Our daily show airs Monday through Saturday at 5 a.m., beginning with an ABC Radio news update and followed by a comprehensive look at issues affecting local ag producers.