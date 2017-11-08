Kenneth and Irene Hernandez pay their respects as they visit a makeshift memorial with crosses placed near the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing and wounding many. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

I am a radio personality who also covers much news. At this point I almost feel I owe you an apology for over and over again, telling you about such awful news. So sorry to be the messenger. Every time, which is becoming more and more frequent, it takes longer to process. It starts with a queasy feeling then sometimes ratchets up to tears. Today the process involves writing, and conceding that something is terribly wrong.

Sunday in Sutherland Springs near San Antonio, fried chicken and homemade biscuits were ready to be made and served for lunch after church at multiple homes in the town of 683. After lunch the Cowboys were supposed to play. A few naps were planned about mid-afternoon. But then, fried chicken and biscuits never made it to the table. The Cowboys played on, but not many in Sutherland Springs watched. No lazy naps either. 26 people didn’t have the option to do those things any more. 20 more were far too ravaged by gunshots to even care about the fried chicken or homemade biscuits. Something was terribly wrong.

Something IS terribly wrong.

We can blame opioids. We can blame guns. We can blame mental health. We can blame lack of parenting, social media, presidents, former presidents, politicians in general, media, even fake news. We can blame THEM. “Them” who, by the way? We can preface every stance we take with, “Well they said”. Who are THEY? And what did they REALLY say? We can blame lack of personal responsibility, then unwittingly refuse to take it ourselves. Blame, blame, blame. SOMETHING IS WRONG.

Prayer is a powerful tool in times such as these, but I also believe it is so often used as an easy out, void of any action. God hears our prayers, but I think it annoys Him when we just lay it all out there and take no action.

What kind of action? I have no perfect fixes but rather a challenge. It’s a challenge I am taking myself. Drop the blame for a moment and look at yourself. Are you spoiled and numb? Diverted by too many inconsequential things like social media, the latest reality/ binge-watch series, or figuring out which body part which Kardashian has “enhanced” today? I’m guilty. Do you text to avoid a caring, vocal conversation? Do you shove a tablet at your kids or a treat at your pets to distract them from bothering you? Guilty again. When’s the last time you actually noticed the sunrise? Or did you miss it because you were too busy trying to share a picture of it with someone? Done that, too.

We ARE spoiled, and that fact IS numbing us to what IS REAL in life. We are robbing ourselves, our kids, our friends and loved ones of simple nurturing. So there’s my challenge. Take a deep look inside. SOMETHING IS TERRIBLY WRONG.

One by one, let’s start making it right!